Vikings' Stephen Weatherly: Gets second sack
Weatherly had two total tackles, a sack and a QB hit in Sunday's win at Philadelphia.
Weatherly has two sacks in three games since taking over as a starter at defensive end with Everson Griffen sidelined. Grifen isn't expected to return any time soon, so Weatherly could be a decent IDP option for leagues focusing on sacks.
