Weatherly (finger) is signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Vikings, including a $500,000 signing bonus, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Weatherly previously was with the Vikings from 2016 to 2019, recording 67 tackles, 17 QB hits and six sacks in 49 games (seven starts). He then signed a two-year, $12.5 million contract with Carolina last offseason, but he was released in February after finishing the 2020 campaign with zero sacks and three QB hits in nine games (all starts). Weatherly had season-ending finger surgery in November and should have plenty of time to recover before training camp, where he'll likely compete with D.J. Wonnum and Jalyn Holmes for backup DE snaps behind starters Danielle Hunter and Ifeadi Odenigbo. It's also possible one of the aforementioned backups challenges Odenigbo for a starting job.
