Weatherly has agreed to a two-year, $12.5 million contract with the Panthers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Weatherly has spent four seasons with the Vikings since being drafted in 2016. He has recorded 59 tackles (27 total) over 32 games the last two seasons. Primarily a depth defensive lineman, the 25-year-old will look to earn a bigger role in Carolina.

