Vikings' Stephen Weatherly: Modest first game
Weatherly has two total tackles in Sunday's win over Atlanta.
He played on 32 of the defense's 74 snaps and had two QB hurries, according to Pro Football Focus. He'll be a main backup on the defensive line and part of the rotation, but won't get as much playing time as he did in parts of last season as long as Everson Griffen is healthy. Still, head coach Mike Zimmer talked about a larger role for Weatherly in the preseason and his role could grow if Griffen's playing time, at age 31, is reduced to keep him fresh.
More News
-
Vikings' Stephen Weatherly: Set for larger role•
-
Vikings' Stephen Weatherly: Gets third sack•
-
Vikings' Stephen Weatherly: Gets second sack•
-
Vikings' Stephen Weatherly: Starts again at defensive end•
-
Vikings' Stephen Weatherly: Productive in first start of season•
-
Vikings' Stephen Weatherly: Suiting up Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 QB Preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 2 including...
-
Week 2 RB Preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 2 including...
-
Week 2 WR Preview: Trust Pats WRs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 2 including...
-
Week 2 TE Preview: More options
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 2 including projections,...