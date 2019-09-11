Weatherly has two total tackles in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

He played on 32 of the defense's 74 snaps and had two QB hurries, according to Pro Football Focus. He'll be a main backup on the defensive line and part of the rotation, but won't get as much playing time as he did in parts of last season as long as Everson Griffen is healthy. Still, head coach Mike Zimmer talked about a larger role for Weatherly in the preseason and his role could grow if Griffen's playing time, at age 31, is reduced to keep him fresh.

