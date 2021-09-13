Weatherly had three total tackles in Sunday's loss at Cincinnati.
Weatherly played just 17 snaps on defense even though he was listed as a starting defensive end opposite Danielle Hunter on Minnesota's first unofficial depth chart of the preseason. Instead, D.J. Wonnum got the start instead and played 47 snaps.
More News
-
Vikings' Stephen Weatherly: Listed as starting defensive end•
-
Vikings' Stephen Weatherly: Heading back to Minnesota•
-
Stephen Weatherly: Released by Panthers•
-
Panthers' Stephen Weatherly: Lands on IR•
-
Panthers' Stephen Weatherly: Out Week 10, possibly longer•
-
Panthers' Stephen Weatherly: Missing practice time•