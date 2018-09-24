Weatherly started at defensive end in place of Everson Griffen, who missed the game with a personal issue, and had a sack, a tackle for a loss, two QB hits and seven total tackles in Sunday's loss to Buffalo.

Weatherly played 51 snaps on defense after playing just 14 and 18 snaps each of the first two games. While Weatherly will likely headed back to a reduced role when Griffen returns, he could see an increase in playing time and should be monitored after his breakout game.