Weatherly (groin) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Weatherly picked up the injury following last week's 18 snap performance, and logged just limited practice. Now that he's officially healthy enough to suit up, he's expected to slot into his usual role as a depth defensive lineman behind Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen.

