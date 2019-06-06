Vikings' Stephen Weatherly: Set for larger role
Weatherly played defensive end and stand-up interior pass rusher in varying formations during this week's OTAs, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "He made a lot of plays," head coach Mike Zimmer said. "I anticipate that he'll have a much larger role for us this year as we continue to go forward."
Weatherly had three sacks last season and 14 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. He got more playing time last season when Everson Griffen was away from the team. This season Weatherly could be a bigger part of the rotation on the defensive line, especially if Griffen's playing time, at age 31, is reduced to keep him fresh.
