Weatherly, who made four tackles and a sack over two playoff games, recorded 24 tackles and three sacks over 16 regular-season games.

Weatherly has three sacks in each of the last two seasons, and the 25-year-old could battle for an increased role if he re-signs with the Vikings and they move on from Everson Griffen, who will be an unrestricted free agent in March after making $14.5 million this year. Weatherly would compete with Ifeadi Odenigbo, who would have the upper hand after racking up seven sacks this season.