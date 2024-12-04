Gilmore (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.
Gilmore sustained a left hamstring strain in Minnesota's Week 13 win over Arizona, so missing Wednesday's practice comes as no surprise. The veteran cornerback is likely to be sidelined for the Week 14 contest against the Falcons unless he is able to practice in at least a limited capacity Thursday or Friday.
