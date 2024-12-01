Gilmore (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.
The starting cornerback recorded two tackles (one solo) and a pass breakup before exiting. Fabian Moreau replaced him, per Seifert.
