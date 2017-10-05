Vikings' Stevan Ridley: Inks deal with Minnesota
Ridley is signing a deal with the Vikings on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Ridley hasn't had a meaningful statistical season since he tore his ACL in 2014, and the Vikings will be the fourth organization he's been associated with since leaving New England. He was released by Denver on Sept. 1, as the team instead decided to keep Jamaal Charles, Devontae Booker and De'Angelo Henderson. Ridley will help provide the team with some much-needed depth, as Dalvin Cook is out for the season with a torn ACL, and Jerick McKinnon emerged from Sunday's matchup with an ankle injury. If McKinnon cannot go Monday night against the Bears for any reason, Ridley would end up the primary backup to starter Latavius Murray. Ridley likely won't be a major fantasy factor until he gets some more practice time under his belt, but he should be on the radar in case Murray's ankle soreness resurfaces.
