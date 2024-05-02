Hockenson (knee) is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a torn right ACL and MCL, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Hockenson suffered his knee injury the day after Christmas. According to Lewis, even though Hockenson is making quick progress, the Vikings don't plan to rush him back, and the tight end's status for Week 1 remains in question. There's chance he opens the season on reserve/PUP. If so, veterans Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt are next up on the depth chart.