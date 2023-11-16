Hockenson (ribs) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

Hockenson is operating with a cap on his practice reps this week due to the injured ribs that he sustained back in Week 9. While he played a season-low 68 percent of the offensive snaps this past Sunday against the Saints, he didn't seem worse for wear on his way to 11 catches (on 15 targets) for 134 yards and one touchdown. There's a chance that the tight end will be welcoming back Justin Jefferson (hamstring, IR) for the first time since Week 5 on Sunday in Denver, but Hockenson himself has just one more opportunity to log a full practice before the Vikings potentially hand him a designation for Week 11 action.