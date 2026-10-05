Hockenson caught all 13 of his targets for 119 yards in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Dolphins.

The veteran tight end emerged as Kyler Murray's favorite target in the absence of Justin Jefferson (ankle), and as a result Hockenson produced his first game with 100-plus yards since 2024, when he popped for a 7-114-0 line against the Bears in Week 12. Hockenson came into Sunday with just 76 receiving yards, so he could have trouble repeating the performance even if Jefferson misses another game, but Murray had success feeding the ball to Trey McBride last year with Arizona as well -- McBride posted a 29-275-1 line on 42 targets during the five games they were in the lineup together. Hockenson will look to keep rolling in a Week 5 road trip to New Orleans.