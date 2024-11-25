Hockenson recorded seven receptions on nine targets for 114 yards in Sunday's 30-27 overtime win over the Bears.

Hockenson gained a combined 112 yards in his first three games of the season, though he had an explosive performance in Sunday's win with three receptions of at least 20 yards. It was also his first 100-yard performance since Week 10 of the 2023 season. The Vikings talked up Hockenson's role heading into Sunday's matchup, particularly with Josh Oliver (ankle) sidelined, and he should start to see a more consistent role moving forward.