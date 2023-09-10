Hockenson brought in eight of nine targets for 35 yards in the Vikings' 20-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The talented tight end got his season off to a strong start reception-wise, with his catch and target totals second only to those of Justin Jefferson's on the afternoon. However, the Buccaneers' talented array of linebackers and safeties limited Hockenson to just 4.4 yards per reception with a 14-yard grab serving as his longest for the day. Hockenson's degree of involvement right out of the gate is naturally very encouraging and likely indicative of what should be expected most weeks, and he and Kirk Cousins will look to rekindle their prolific connection with a bit more downfield work in a Week 2 road date versus the Eagles on Thursday night.