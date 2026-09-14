Hockenson caught four of five targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 39-22 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Justin Jefferson easily paced the Vikings with nine targets on 24 total pass attempts, but it was Hockenson who was second on the team with his five looks. His 16-yard touchdown in the third quarter pulled Minnesota within five points to make it 22-17 in favor of Green Bay. Hockenson averaged a career-low 29.2 yards per game last season, but improved quarterback play and being another year removed from ACL surgery has the veteran tight end undervalued in fantasy this season.