Hockenson (lower back) wasn't listed on the Vikings' first Week 1 injury report Wednesday.

Since the start of training camp, Hockenson didn't get much on-field work or any preseason action due to the combination of an ear infection and stiffness in his lower back. The issues didn't stop the Vikings from paying up for the tight end, following up last season's acquisition from the Lions with a four-year, $66 million extension on Aug. 31. Now that he's back to full health, Hockenson can turn his focus to being one of the top targets for quarterback Kirk Cousins alongside WRs Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison and RB Alexander Mattison.