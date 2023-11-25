Hockenson (ribs) does not have an injury status for Monday's game against the Bears.

Hockenson practiced in full Saturday after beginning the week with a pair of limited sessions. He's been dealing with an injury to his ribs since early November, but the issue hasn't caused him to miss any games. Hockenson leads NFL tight ends with 75 catches and 736 receiving yards on the campaign, and he's also notched four touchdowns.