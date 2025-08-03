Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Dealing with apparent groin injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hockenson suffered an apparent groin injury during practice Saturday and was walking with a noticeable limp afterward, Andrew Krammer of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Hockenson was evaluated and tried to work through the injury on the field, but he was unable to do so. He told reporters after practice that he would be alright, but he may be in line to miss additional practice time.
