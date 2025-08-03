default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hockenson suffered an apparent groin injury during practice Saturday and was walking with a noticeable limp afterward, Andrew Krammer of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Hockenson was evaluated and tried to work through the injury on the field, but he was unable to do so. He told reporters after practice that he would be alright, but he may be in line to miss additional practice time.

More News