Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Hockenson is battling an illness, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Hockenson's illness explains his lighter practice activity over the weekend. There's not yet real cause for concern, but the illness could end up ruling the tight end out for Thursday's preseason game against the Seahawks, if it was ever in consideration that he handle a significant amount of snaps. Hockenson still has over a month to get healthy and return to practice ahead of the Vikings' regular-season opener against Tampa Bay on Sept. 10.