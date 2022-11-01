The Vikings acquired Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick from the Lions on Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With top tight end Irv Smith expected to miss time with a high-ankle sprain, the 6-1 Vikings swung a deal with one of their division rivals to secure a high-quality replacement in Hockenson, who should sit atop the depth chart even after Smith returns. Hockenson, who along with Josh Reynolds had been the co-No. 2 option in the passing game for Detroit this season behind wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, was off to a strong start through seven games, producing a 26-395-3 receiving line on 43 targets. He joins a similar situation in Minnesota with another alpha receiver on hand in Justin Jefferson, but it's conceivable that Hockenson could quickly challenge Adam Thielen (knee) for a role as the No. 2 target for quarterback Kirk Cousins. Hockenson is due $9.39 million in 2023 after Detroit exercised his fifth-year team option earlier this year, and the Vikings could look to negotiate a longer-term extension with the tight end next spring depending on how he performs over the back half of the season.