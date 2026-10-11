The Vikings downgraded Hockenson to out for Sunday's game against the Saints due to a concussion.

After recording a seven-yard reception on the Vikings' opening possession, Hockenson immediately headed to the locker room to get checked for a head injury. With Minnesota confirming that he has sustained a concussion, Hockenson will be shut down for the rest of the afternoon and will now be subject to the NFL's five-step protocol. Minnesota is on bye for Week 6, so Hockenson's next chance to play will come against the Colts on Oct. 25.