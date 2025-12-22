Hockenson (shoulder) is listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

The Vikings didn't officially practice Monday, but Hockenson is dealing with a shoulder injury that would've prevented him from participating had the team handled on-field reps. The starting tight end played 76 percent of offensive snaps during Minnesota's win over the Giants in Week 16, though he secured just one catch (his only target) for two yards during that contest. With J.J. McCarthy (hand) now looking uncertain for Thursday's divisional matchup against the Lions, Hockenson has to be considered a low-floor fantasy option for Week 17 even if he is cleared for action on Christmas Day.