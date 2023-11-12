Hockenson (ribs), who is officially listed as questionable, is expected to suit up Sunday versus New Orleans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hockenson has been limited in practice due to a rib injury suffering during Week 9's 31-28 win over Atlanta, but it looks like he will be available versus the Saints. That's significant news for Minnesota's offense, with Justin Jefferson (hamstring) not yet cleared to come off IR, and K.J. Osborn (concussion) looking like a game-time decision. We'll receive official word on Hockenson's status 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.