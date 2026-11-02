Hockenson caught four of five targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-15 loss to the Lions.

Hockenson secured an eight-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to give the Vikings a 15-12 lead, and he's now up to 31 grabs for 295 yards and three touchdowns on 37 targets through seven games this season. Hockenson, though, missed all but two offensive snaps in the Week 5 win over the Saints after suffering a concussion. A favorite target for Kyler Murray in the middle and short areas of the field, Hockenson has settled in as a lower-end TE1 in fantasy. He gets a plus matchup with the Bills next Monday night in another spot the Minnesota offense may be forced to push the gas pedal.