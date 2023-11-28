Hockenson secured five of six targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 12-10 loss to the Bears on Monday night.

Hockenson led the Vikings in receiving yards and recorded the game's only touchdown on a 17-yard grab with just under six minutes remaining in the game. The talented tight end overcame a rib injury to suit up Monday night, and he'll head into a Week 13 bye that will afford him some extra rest having scored three times in the last five games. Hockenson next faces the Raiders in an interconference road battle in Week 14.