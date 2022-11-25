Hockenson brought in five of six targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thursday night.

Hockenson was Kirk Cousins' top non-wideout target for the night, and he scored his first touchdown as a member of the Vikings with a one-yard grab late in the first half. Hockenson has quickly put together a robust 26-192-1 line over his first four games in Minnesota, sending him into a Week 13 home matchup versus the Jets with plenty of momentum.