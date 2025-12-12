Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Fine for Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hockenson (shin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Hockenson missed Wednesday's practice but returned to limited participation Thursday. He's apparently fine to play this week, after catching two of three targets for 12 yards and a TD in the 31-0 blowout of Washington last Sunday.
More News
-
Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Limited Thursday•
-
Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: No practice due to shin injury•
-
Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Gets into end zone Sunday•
-
Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Leading receiver in shutout loss•
-
Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Four receptions in loss•
-
Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Three receptions in loss•