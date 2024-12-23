Hockenson had two receptions on five targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Seahawks.
Hockenson struggled to put up big numbers Sunday, finishing with his second-lowest receiving total of the season against Seattle. The 26-year-old has been held scoreless in eight starts this season, resulting in middling statistics for a shallow fantasy position. Hockenson and his managers will hope for better results against Green Bay next Sunday.
