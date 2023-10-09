Hockenson caught five of eight targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to Kansas City.

The tight end saw at least eight targets for the fourth time in five games, although he was able to turn the volume into only modest production this time out. With Justin Jefferson (hamstring) missing the end of Sunday's contest and potentially unavailable in Week 6, however, Hockenson could wind up being Kirk Cousins' most reliable option against a Chicago defense that's allowed the third-most catches in the league to tight ends through five weeks.