Hockenson had four receptions for 19 yards on four targets in Sunday's loss at Green Bay.

J.J. McCarthy's abysmal play at quarterback (87 yards passing, two interceptions in the loss) has made almost every Vikings receiver a non-factor for fantasy purposes. Hockensen is at least getting some dump-off passes (seven receptions last two games), but they are not resulting in much yardage. Hockenson's outlook isn't any better next week in a tough matchup at Seattle.