Hockenson caught two of three targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-0 win over the Commanders.

While the veteran tight end didn't see much volume, Hockenson did haul in his first TD since Week 9 and third of the season on a two-yard toss from J.J. McCarthy in the fourth quarter. All three of McCarthy's career-high three touchdowns went to TEs, an encouraging sign for Hockenson in what has been a tough season overall. He'll look to reach 60 receiving yards for the first time in 2025 in a Week 15 clash with the Cowboys.