Hockenson (illness) said Monday he's dealing with an ear infection and is unsure whether he will participate in joint practices with the Titans this week, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Hockenson participated in Monday's practice, per Seifert, though it was a walkthrough with no contact or pads. Clarity on the starting tight end's illness is helpful, as he can now be projected to resume practicing in full shortly after the infection fades. Hockenson himself said said "I'm starting to get cleared up," per Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. It remains to be seen whether he can return to full health in time for Saturday's preseason game against Tennessee.