Hockenson (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup with the Packers.

Hockenson's availability comes as no surprise after the foot injury cost him just a snap or three during a 22-17 win over the 49ers on Monday. He finished the game with season highs for catches (11), yards (86) and targets (12), pushing his per-game averages up to 6.7 receptions for 55.7 yards. The volume alone makes Hockenson a strong No. 1 tight end for fantasy teams, even with his average depth of target sitting at a career-low 6.3 and his red-zone target share at a surprisingly low 10.5 percent. The latter number will likely rise as the season progresses, particularly given that target-hogging wideout Justin Jefferson (hamstring) will miss at least two more games while on injured reserve.