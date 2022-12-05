Hockenson recorded four receptions on six targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets.

Hockenson tied Adam Thielen for second on the team in targets, and he now has at least six targets in every game since joining the Vikings. He accounted for a significant portion of his production with a 13-yard reception early in the fourth quarter on a drive that resulted in the game-winning touchdown. Despite the consistent opportunity, Hockenson has now racked up fewer than 50 receiving yards in four consecutive games.