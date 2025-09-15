Hockenson had one reception for 12 yards in Sunday's 22-6 loss to the Falcons.

Hockenson caught just 33 percent of his targets in a low-volume night of offense from Minnesota, resulting in a mediocre stat line for fantasy managers. The receiving tight end is averaging just two receptions and 13.5 yards in two games with 2025 starting QB J.J. McCarthy. That is a concerning trend for a player hoping to bounce back from a lackluster 2024 campaign. Hockenson's next opportunity to right the ship will come in a home game against Cincinnati next Sunday.