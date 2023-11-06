Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that he hopes Hockenson (ribs) will be able to play Sunday against the Saints, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Hockenson was the Vikings' leading receiver during Sunday's Week 9 win over the Falcons, but O'Connell revealed after the game that the tight end is limited by a rib issue. Hockenson is expected to be limited to begin the week, but the team hopes that he won't be forced to miss any game action. A better idea of his status should come into focus based on his participation in practice this week.