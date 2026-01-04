Hockenson (shoulder) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Packers.

Hockenson thus will miss the final two contests of the 2025 campaign due to a shoulder injury, finishing it with 51 catches (on 66 targets) for 438 yards and three touchdowns in 15 appearances. He has no guaranteed money on his current contract for next season, but $2.308 million of it does vest as of March 17, so the Vikings seemingly have a decision to make on the 28-year-old's future in the coming months.