Hockenson could be in line for an increase in targets during Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Dolphins due to Justin Jefferson being ruled inactive for the contest.

Hockenson's 2026 campaign has gotten off to a reasonably productive start, as the veteran tight end has posted a 9-76-1 line on 13 targets through three games. While Hockenson didn't reap any tangible benefit from Jefferson's early exit during the Week 3 win over the Buccaneers -- the former recorded two receptions for 11 yards on four targets -- there's a possibility he's a lot more involved against a Dolphins team that's surrendered 15 receptions for 210 yards and two touchdowns to tight ends, along with an 88.2 percent catch rate.