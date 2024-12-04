Hockenson had three receptions for 28 yards on six targets in Sunday's win over Arizona.

Hockenson didn't produce much yardage but he was still tied for second on the team in targets. He should rebound next week against Atlanta. One concern is that he has just five targets inside the 20-yard line this season and no targets inside the five-yard line. He hasn't been part of the Red Zone mix so far this season.