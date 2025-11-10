Hockenson had two receptions for eight yards on two targets in Sunday's loss to Baltimore.

Hockenson hasn't had much action with J.J. McCarthy at quarterback as he's had just 12 targets in his four games behind center. He's not blocking more with Josh Oliver sidelined (foot) as he went out on a route on 44 of his 58 snaps on offense, so there's some hope for an increase in receptions.