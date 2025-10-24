Hockenson had two receptions for 26 yards on three targets in Thursday's loss to the Chargers.

Minnesota's offense struggled against the Chargers as Carson Wentz was sacked five times amid an injury-depleted offensive line. There were few opportunities for Hockenson as a result. He did go out on a route on 30 of his 40 snaps on offense, so he was involved in the passing game when the team fell far behind.