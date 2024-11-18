Hockenson had two receptions for 13 yards on three targets in Sunday's win at Tennessee.

Hockenson was on the field with the starters and played on 35 of the offense's 73 snaps, going out on 25 routes. After drawing nine targets in his previous game, he wasn't utilized as much against the Titans which was a surprise since he's likely just getting back to full speed in his third game since returning from a torn ACL. He played the same share of snaps (45%) as his two previous games, so it's possible he could see increased usage as the season progresses.