Hockenson recorded seven receptions on 12 targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 31-28 win over Atlanta. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said after the game that Hockenson is also dealing with an oblique/rib issue, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Hockenson had a quiet first half, hauling in only one of three targets for seven yards. However, he came alive as Joshua Dobbs got settled into the game, with two of the tight end's catches going for key first downs and another setting up the game-winning score in the second half. Hockenson has now topped 50 receiving yards in five consecutive games, and it appears that he'll remain productive even without Kirk Cousins (Achilles). However, Hockenson also suffered an oblique or rib issue, so monitoring his status for a Week 10 matchup against New Orleans will be important.