Hockenson caught 10 of 11 targets for 129 yards in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card round loss to the Giants.
The Giants were able to limit Justin Jefferson's (7-47-0) big-play ability by shading safety help in his direction, which opened up huge holes in the middle of the field for Hockenson to feast on. It was a bittersweet finish to the 2022 season for the receiving tight end, who produced new highs in receptions (86) and receiving yards (914) across 17 games between the Lions and Vikings. Hockenson thrived following the midseason trade to Minnesota, and he remains under contract next year, putting him in the upper echelon of tight ends heading into 2023.
