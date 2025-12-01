Hockenson corralled all six of his targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 26-0 loss to the Seahawks.

Hockenson was the lone bright spot for Minnesota's passing offense after converting all of his targets into a team-high 59 yards. The 27-year-old tied his previous season best with six receptions, while the yardage did represent a new high-water mark in an otherwise disappointing campaign. With a 44-358-2 receiving line through 12 starts, Hockenson is providing the bare minimum at a shallow fantasy position for managers this season. That said, he offers little upside against the Commanders next Sunday.