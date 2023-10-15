Hockenson brought in six of eight targets for 50 yards in the Vikings' 19-13 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Hockenson led the Vikings' pass-catching corps in receptions, receiving yards and targets in Minnesota's first game without Justin Jefferson (IR-hamstring), but the big tight end didn't really get going until the latter portion of the game. Hockenson was unsurprisingly Kirk Cousins' favorite target sans Jefferson, and the same could certainly hold true in a Week 7 Monday night home matchup against 49ers on Oct. 23 where the veteran quarterback figures to frequently have to get rid of the ball quickly due to the pressure San Francisco is capable of applying.