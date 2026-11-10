Hockenson recorded four catches for 33 yards on seven targets in a loss to Buffalo on Monday.

In addition to leading the Vikings in receptions, Hockenson finished second in receiving yardage and targets in a rough performance by Minnesota's offense. The veteran wideout has hauled in exactly four catches in four straight games, though he snapped a two-game TD streak Monday. It remains to be seen who will be throwing passes for Minnesota next Sunday in Green Bay, as Carson Wentz struggled enormously Monday and Kyler Murray is currently dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain.